When Max Scherzer re-signed with the Toronto Blue Jays at the beginning of March, logic dictated that he would need extra time to get ready for the 2026 MLB campaign. The 41-year-old starting pitcher smashed expectations during spring training, tossing 13 2/3 scoreless innings and striking out nine batters in three outings. Exhibition games do not provide much information, but this stellar showing indicated one critical development: Scherzer was feeling as good as he has in a while.

That notion seemed to hold true in his first start of the 2026 MLB campaign. The two-time World Series champion and three-time Cy Young Award winner became the oldest pitcher to log six or more innings since R.A. Dickey did so in 2016, per MLB Network's Jon Morosi.

Scherzer was not merely durable, however. He was dominant. The longtime right-hander bewildered the Colorado Rockies in Tuesday's home game, allowing one run on four hits and recording four strikeouts in the aforementioned six innings of work.

Although there will be plenty of hurlers who stifle the lowly Rockies away from Coors Field this year, Scherzer's mastery is still worthy of praise. The man is just starting his 19th big-league season and is no longer the surefire ace he was for most of his career. The eight-time All-Star tallied a 5.19 ERA in 2025 and did not exceed six innings pitched after Aug. 25. The past is irrelevant, though.

Max Scherzer looks revitalized early in 2026. One superb start against a Rockies squad that lost 119 games last season is not going to ignite Cy Young conversations, but it gives Blue Jays fans a tremendous amount of optimism and relief.

Toronto's pitching rotation is already noticeably thin to begin the new campaign. Shane Bieber and Trey Yesavage are easing their way back into action and Cody Ponce suffered a sprained ACL in Monday's 14-5 loss versus Colorado. This franchise is now incredibly dependent on Scherzer to deliver effective innings on the mound. He answered the call in Rogers Centre on Tuesday and will enter April with vital confidence.