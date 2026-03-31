Monday night was one to forget for the Toronto Blue Jays. Not only did they get demolished at home by the Colorado Rockies, 14-5, to begin a three-game series, they also lost starting pitcher Cody Ponce to a knee injury, limiting him to just 2.1 innings of work in his first start of the 2026 MLB regular season.

Ponce, who has remade himself into an incredible starting pitcher after four seasons overseas, was hoping to well and truly establish himself in the big leagues after flaming out in 2021. Alas, this injury development is not going to help matters whatsoever for the 31-year-old, who had to be carted off the field on Monday night.

After the game, Blue Jays manager John Schneider commented on Ponce's injury, and all he could do is entrust his starting pitcher's health to the powers that be.

“He felt it hyperextend a little bit,” Schneider said, per Blue Jays reporter Hazel Mae.

“Just wishing for the best, really,” Schneider added, per Keegan Matheson of MLB.com.

Ponce sustained the injury after he tried to field a ground ball that rolled towards the right side of the mound (his left side). Just as he was tracking the ball, he fell to the ground in pain.

After Ponce departed the game, the Blue Jays' bullpen proceeded to struggle, with Spencer Miles, Brendon Little, and Tyler Heineman allowing a total of 12 earned runs on the night.

Cody Ponce's redemption arc with the Blue Jays hits a snag

Ponce became an elite starting pitcher in South Korea last season; he recorded a sterling ERA of 1.89 across 29 starts (180.2 innings of work). His strikeout rate was at over 12 per nine innings, and he earned himself a three-year, $30 million contract with the Blue Jays as a result.

He last pitched in MLB in 2021 with the Pittsburgh Pirates. He recorded an ERA of 7.04 during that season. He has since improved, but after that serious-looking injury, his MLB redemption story will have to wait before its next chapter is written.