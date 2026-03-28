The Toronto Blue Jays came within inches of a World Series championship multiple times last year, and they did so by valuing the fundamental aspect of hitting. This team simply puts the ball in play. Nobody epitomized that approach during the 2025 playoffs better than record-breaker Ernie Clement. The 30-year-old infielder is picking up where he left off, propelling his club to another rip-roaring victory.

Clement notched an RBI single to left center versus the Athletics in the bottom of the 11th inning, lifting the Blue Jays to their second straight walk-off win. Trailing 6-2 in the seventh, the American League pennant winners clawed their way back and leave Rogers Centre on the right side of a wild 8-7 outcome.

When Bo Bichette signed with the New York Mets in free agency, there was reason to believe that the lineup would lose a significant part of its identity. However, it is important to remember that the All-Star shortstop was out of action for most of the postseason. Toronto still wielded the most lethal offense in the sport during that time, and the contact-hitting Clement is a big reason why.

Ernie Clement with a WALK-OFF base hit in the 11th! Blue Jays get another tight win to start the season 🔥 pic.twitter.com/BGn7w2T9UQ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 28, 2026

The 2017 fourth-round draft pick set a new single playoffs record with 30 hits (Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was close behind with 29). He embraced the moment and exploded in October, playing a huge role in the franchise's best season in three decades. His ascension likely made it a little easier for ownership and fans to bid farewell to Bichette.

Ernie Clement is no longer viewed as merely a playoffs dynamo. He is expected to be a key contributor on a Blue Jays squad that is eying another deep run in 2026. The Rochester, New York native is splendidly handling those increased responsibilities through the first two games of the campaign.

Clement is 4-for-10 with two doubles and a clutch RBI. He will try to stay on the ball when Toronto wraps up its season-opening series against the Athletics on Sunday afternoon.