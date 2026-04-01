The Toronto Blue Jays were oh-so-close to achieving greatness last season. They faced off against arguably the best team in the league, the Los Angeles Dodgers, in the World Series. Not only that, they took the defending champions to seven games. Max Scherzer got the start for the Jays in Game 7, and he was excellent, allowing just one run in 4.1 innings.

Unfortunately, that wasn't enough. The Dodgers stormed back from a 1-3 deficit and went on to win over the Blue Jays and capture the 2026 World Series. That loss continues to haunt the Jays today. Even Scherzer himself admits that he's not quite over the World Series loss yet, as it was their best chance of reaching greatness.

“You never get over it,” Scherzer said, per SportsNet. “Not that one. Nor should we. That's how important winning a World Series is to all of us… To be that close and not get it, I don't see how I'm ever going to get over that one. And good. You don't want me to be able to get over it. Like, why would you want a player to be over it?”

The Blue Jays came into the series as underdogs to the Dodgers, but they put up a valiant fight against an incredibly stacked team. In fact, Toronto was even in the lead at one point, leading 3-2 in the series after a dominant 6-1 Game 5 win on the road. Unfortunately, they just couldn't finish the job. They lost a heartbreaker in Game 6 before getting their hearts ripped open in the final game of the season.

The Blue Jays are not letting the momentum from last season go to waste. They lost star shortstop Bo Bichette in free agency, but they reloaded nicely by snagging Japanese hitting sensation Kazuma Okamoto. They also improved their starting rotation by signing All-Star pitcher Dylan Cease. Scherzer himself returned to the team, looking to add another trophy to his collection

The Blue Jays have started the 2026 season with a 3-1 record. They swept the Athletics in the opening series of the season, but were rocked by the Colorado Rockies yesterday.