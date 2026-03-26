The Toronto Blue Jays open their season with heightened expectations surrounding Kevin Gausman, whose mindset reflects a carryover from last year’s World Series run. As Toronto builds off its American League pennant, its Opening Day starter takes the mound with a postseason mentality and a clear sense of purpose.

Gausman approaches this start with a focused mindset. The veteran right-hander views Opening Day not as a reset, but as a continuation of unfinished business from last season and the foundation for another deep postseason push.

Entering the final year of his contract, Gausman carries added responsibility as Toronto’s Opening Day starter. That role feels even more significant after the Blue Jays fell one win short of a championship in a tightly contested World Series.

That perspective shapes the atmosphere at Rogers Centre, where the team begins a new campaign with urgency and intent. The tone reflects a group still motivated by last year’s near miss and determined to build on that momentum.

MLB.com’s Keegan Matheson shared Gausman’s mindset on X, formerly Twitter, offering insight into how the veteran views the moment and the expectations for the opener.

“It feels like we never left, to be honest. It feels like we’re getting ready for Game 8.”

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Matheson reported the quote while covering the veteran’s pregame work in Toronto, underscoring the pitcher’s postseason-like approach ahead of the Blue Jays’ Opening Day clash Friday vs. the Athletics and his ability to set the tone early.

Gausman’s comments reflect a broader mentality within the clubhouse. Toronto is treating this game as a continuation of its seven-game World Series battle rather than the start of a new season.

Opening Day carries a postseason edge for the Blue Jays, and that intensity could shape the team’s early performance as it looks to establish consistency.

As the team takes the field in 2026, Gausman sets the tone. His focus signals a team determined to turn last year’s near miss into a championship push and sustain that level throughout the season.