The starting pitching has been on fire for the Toronto Blue Jays to begin the season. So much so that both Kevin Gausman and Dylan Cease have accomplished a feat that hasn't been seen since 1901.

Both Gausman and Cease both recorded 11 or more strikeouts in their first starts of the 2026 campaign, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today. They are the first two pitchers to achieve that feat for the same team in the first two games of a season in about 125 years.

“First time since 1901 that starters from same team struck out 11 or more the first two games of a season. Cease with 12 today,” reported Nightengale.

Gausman, who is 35 years old, recorded 11 strikeouts in the Blue Jays' 3-2 win over the Athletics on Opening Day, while Cease (30 years old) struck out 12 batters in his start for Toronto on Saturday. Toronto's starting rotation is seemingly on fire to begin the 2026 season.

Kevin Gausman is playing his 14th season in MLB, and his fifth with the Blue Jays. He's been incredibly consistent on the mound throughout most of his career and played a key role in helping Toronto reach the playoffs in 2025. He finished last season with a 3.59 ERA and 1.062 WHIP with 189 strikeouts.

Meanwhile, this is Dylan Cease's first year with the Blue Jays after signing a seven-year, $210 million contract with the club. He hopes to bounce back from a roller coaster of a 2025 campaign with the San Diego, which saw him end with a 4.55 ERA and 1.327 WHIP. He also recorded 215 strikeouts.