Fresh off a brutal 2024 MLB campaign, which followed consecutive early playoff exits, Toronto Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins and manager John Schneider were drowning in scrutiny. Fans had grown exasperated and demanded swift change. The duo entered what felt like a make-or-break 2025 season, and they came out of it with a huge seal of approval from ownership. Both men just signed contract extensions, per the team.

Such an outcome appeared implausible when the team was 26-28 last May, but an American League pennant and near-World Series victory have a way of completely altering public perception and organizational plans. Blue Jays brass is rewarding Atkins and Schneider for the club's historic run, albeit to different degrees.

The longtime GM inks a five-year extension, while the skipper's new deal goes through 2028, according to Sportsnet's Shi Davidi. Rogers Communications clearly has tremendous faith in the front office to maintain excellence moving forward.

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Besides the on-field results, which obviously carry the most significance, Atkins likely gained goodwill by locking up Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and strengthening the starting pitching rotation. Neither he nor Schneider were under contract beyond 2026, so they can now go into the new season without uncertainty attached to their immediate futures with the franchise.

The Blue Jays want Ross Atkins and John Schneider to be completely focused on finishing their championship quest.