The Toronto Blue Jays are honoring what was the other Canadian Major League Baseball team, during the 2026 season. Toronto will be giving away bobbleheads of star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in May, dressed in a Montreal Expos uniform. Toronto shared an image on social media Tuesday of the bobblehead.

Via the Blue Jays, your first look at the Vladimir Guerrero Jr. "Born Ready" bobblehead to be given away on Monday, May 25. pic.twitter.com/v2sEIpGZv7 — Ian Hunter (@BlueJayHunter) March 24, 2026

Guerrero Jr.'s dad Vladimir was a star for the Expos in the 1990s. That team ended up folding in 2004, and moved to Washington D.C. The club is now known as the Washington Nationals.

The Guerrero Jr. bobblehead will show the Blue Jays star as a youngster, when he appeared next to his dad for a photograph. He wore an Expos uniform in the image. The bobblehead will be issued on May 25, the Blue Jays said.

Guerrero Jr. is hoping to lead the Blue Jays back to the postseason in 2026. Toronto made the World Series during the 2025 season, before losing the World Series in seven games to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Blue Jays hope to make the World Series again in 2026

While Guerrero Jr. is certainly a big piece of the Toronto roster, the Blue Jays have other stars they look to for help. One is starting pitcher Dylan Cease, who signed a free-agent deal with the team this offseason.

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Cease has enjoyed this offseason. He started three games this spring, and posted a 0.93 ERA.

“Honestly, I’m in a better spot than I was even really expecting,” said Cease, per SportsNet Canada. “I like where I’m at mechanically, mixing in changeups, and I'm throwing a bunch of different pitches for strikes for the most part. I like where I'm at.”

Guerrero Jr. is also happy with where he is right now. This spring he batted .444 in 18 at-bats.

“I'm trying to stay where I was at the end of the year and October, but I don't want to think about it much because it's in the past,” Guerrero Jr. said through an interpreter. “I don't want to keep thinking about that. I want to keep doing what I did when I was there.”

Toronto starts their 2026 season on Friday, against the Athletics.