The Toronto Blue Jays’ bats woke up when the ALCS shifted to Seattle on Wednesday. Toronto poured it on the Mariners in a 13-4 rout as Seattle’s series lead was cut to 2-1. The Blue Jays then tabbed Max Scherzer for the Game 4 start, hoping to keep the pressure on Seattle. And the three-time Cy Young winner did not disappoint.

Scherzer turned back the clock in his first outing of the 2025 postseason. And after issuing a leadoff walk to Leo Rivas in the third inning, the veteran hurler did his part to stymie a potential Mariners rally.

MAX SCHERZER'S FIRST PICKOFF IN NINE YEARS MY GOODNESSpic.twitter.com/T5r9qTkwtu — Codify (@CodifyBaseball) October 17, 2025 Expand Tweet

With Rivas taking a healthy lead at first, Scherzer spun and fired to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. The Blue Jays challenged the play and Rivas was ruled out by replay review. It was Scherzer’s first pickoff in nine years and his first ever in the postseason, per MLB.com’s Daniel Kramer. His last pickoff came in 2016. And he last caught a runner at first base in 2013.

Vintage Max Scherzer earns win in ALCS Game 4

Scherzer had logged 143 innings in 30 career postseason games prior to Game 4 of the ALCS. But Thursday marked the first time the pitcher had ever picked off a runner in the playoffs.

The 18th-year veteran’s first postseason pickoff came at an opportune time for the Blue Jays. Toronto took a 3-1 lead in the top of the third and the Mariners were hoping to answer in the bottom of the inning.

Rivas got on base with the heart of Seattle’s order coming up. But Randy Arozarena lined out and Rivas was picked off with Cal Raleigh at the plate. Now facing the All-Star catcher with two outs and the bases empty, Scherzer struck Raleigh out swinging.

After giving up a solo home run to Josh Naylor in the second inning, Scherzer locked in. When manager John Schneider came out to the mound in the fifth inning, he was greeted with Scherzer’s singular intensity. The 41-year-old righty made it clear he wasn’t ready to leave the game

Schneider opted to back away slowly and let Scherzer continue. And the eight-time All-Star responded with a clutch inning-ending strikeout.

Scherzer allowed two runs on three hits and four walks while striking out five batters in 5.2 innings. He earned his first win of the postseason as the Blue Jays evened the series with an 8-2 victory.