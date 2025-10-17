The Seattle Mariners are looking to rebound after a 13-4 trouncing in Game 3 of the ALCS. The Toronto Blue Jays’ offense came alive when the Championship Series shifted to Seattle on Wednesday. The Mariners endured a 13-run barrage as Toronto got its first win of the series. But Seattle responded with some firepower of its own in Game 4.

Josh Naylor got the Mariners on the board early with a leadoff home run in the second inning. The veteran first baseman drilled an 85 mph Max Scherzer changeup 394 feet to center, giving Seattle a 1-0 lead.

Josh Naylor and the Mariners get on the board first with a home run 🔥pic.twitter.com/zHsB9aeXem — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 17, 2025 Expand Tweet

The solo shot was Naylor’s second home run in the Championship Series. He hit a two-run bomb in Game 2, extending the Mariners’ lead in a game Seattle won 10-3. Naylor made MLB history with the dinger, becoming the first Canadian-born player to homer for the visiting team in Canada.

Josh Naylor puts Mariners on the board with 2nd ALCS HR

Naylor was a midseason addition for the Mariners as the team stocked up for a playoff run with a busy trade deadline. The All-Star first baseman has played a crucial role for Seattle, with savvy base running and timely hitting.

The Mariners turned to Luis Castillo on Thursday, hoping the veteran starter could help the team recover from George Kirby’s nightmare outing in Game 3. Scherzer drew the Game 4 start for the Blue Jays.

Despite the early lead Naylor established with his second-inning bomb, Toronto’s offense remains red hot. Andres Gimenez put the Blue Jays back on top with a two-run homer in the third. Gimenez hit his first postseason home run in Game 3 and now has back-to-back long balls.

Castillo was pulled after loading the bases in the third inning. He allowed three runs on five hits and a walk before being replaced by Gabe Speier. However, the Blue Jays continued battering the Mariners’ bullpen. Toronto leads 5-1 in the fourth inning.