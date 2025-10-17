Game 4 is basically a must-win for the Toronto Blue Jays in the American League Championship Series. They won't be eliminated if they lose to the Seattle Mariners here, yes. However, a loss here means they're heading back to Toronto with their lives on the line.

Because of that, their players are pulling out all the stops to make sure they get the win. Veteran right-hander Max Scherzer got the start for the Blue Jays in Game 4 of the ALCS. With the Jays up 5-1 in the fifth inning and a runner on base with two outs, manager John Schneider went up to the mound to presumably pull the veteran out of the game.

Scherzer was not a fan of the decision, and he made sure to let Schneider know how he felt. The Blue Jays pitcher screamed at the manager, telling him to keep him in the game and get the final out of the inning. Schneider obliged, and Scherzer paid off his trust by striking out Mariners shortstop Randy Arozarena on a filthy slider.

“Sir, I kindly encourage you to reconsider any notion of removing me from this athletic competition.” pic.twitter.com/GX7Hue57Fw — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) October 17, 2025

Scherzer was eventually pulled from the game after giving up a run in the sixth inning. Regardless, the Blue Jays pitcher gave an admirable peformance, giving up three hits and two runs while striking out five through five and 2/3rds innings.

At the time of writing, the Blue Jays hold a massive 8-2 lead at the bottom of the eighth inning. Barring a late collapse, Toronto is primed to head back home with a tied series.