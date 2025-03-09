New Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Max Scherzer is throwing smoke this spring. Scherzer is feeling enthused about his performance so far for Toronto. Many people thought that Scherzer may not be in top shape due to a recent injury. He's proving them wrong.

“I got the secrets, but I don’t tell ‘em,” Scherzer said, per MLB.com. “I’m not going to tell you, but I know what I need to do to deliver the ball safely, healthy, be durable and everything that goes into it. So I share it with my teammates and not the public.”

This spring, the new Blue Jays pitcher has thrown nine innings. He has posted 14 strikeouts, zero walks, and allowed just three hits and two earned runs. The veteran thinks his best baseball is still to come.

“The fun starts once the season starts,” added Scherzer.

The Blue Jays signed the hurler this offseason in free agency. Scherzer inked a deal with Toronto worth $15.5 million for one season. Toronto also added slugger Anthony Santander, in an effort to compete with the New York Yankees and other teams in the American League East.

The Blue Jays will need a lot of innings from Max Scherzer

Scherzer last played for the Texas Rangers. He struggled through the 2024 season as he was injured for most of the campaign. Scherzer was hampered by a herniated disk, and then later by arm fatigue.

The veteran knows what it feels like to be healthy–because that's what he is feeling right now.

“Um, yeah,” the pitcher added. “I’ve got a few years of … I know what it’s like to be healthy. I was able to pitch with every pitch, working with [catcher Alejandro] Kirk there to kind of get to the right lanes. I got in my work.”

The pitcher will be heavily relied upon to go long innings in his starts. The Blue Jays need him to be the ace of the staff. Last season, Toronto dealt with all sorts of injuries in their bullpen. It really hampered the team as the season wore on.

“I’m trying to get my arm built up, using it the right way to come out of this healthy. And I’m looking forward to my next start. … Physically, I’m in a good spot, and that’s all that matters,” Scherzer added.

The Blue Jays continue spring training games on Sunday, with an ongoing game against Tampa Bay.

Toronto finished the 2024 season with a 74-88 record.