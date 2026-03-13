With the Toronto Blue Jays in the midst of spring training in preparation for the 2026 season, one player who is dealing with an interesting injury is pitcher Jose Berrios. As the Blue Jays star Berrios is dealing with an elbow injury, the next steps for his issue have been revealed.

According to Arden Zwelling, Berrios will be going for an “in-person assessment” with a doctor in Texas on Tuesday, as he won't be throwing in the time away from the team.

“Jose Berrios (right elbow inflammation) is going to Texas for an in-person assessment with Dr. Keith Meister on Tuesday. Berrios won’t throw between now and then,” Zwelling wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Dealing with inflammation in his right elbow, Berrios was flagged for the injury during an insurance test for the World Baseball Classic (WBC), as he would've played for Puerto Rico.

“Jose Berrios is dealing with some ‘different inflammation' now in his throwing elbow,” Keegan Matheson wrote on X on Thursday. “A test for WBC insurance initially showed something, so the Blue Jays did their own MRI. John Schneider stressed that Berrios feels good and will continue throwing, but he won't start today.”

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Blue Jays' Jose Berrios disappointed in being unable to play in WBC

Unfortunately, Berrios couldn't participate in the WBC for his home team, since the “strange” injury, to put it in his words, got in the way of that.

“Jose Berrios tells us that he feels good and called the elbow inflammation ‘strange' to hear about after the MRI. He hopes to make his next start. He says that missing pool play was toughest, as that was in his home of Puerto Rico and he wanted to pitch in front of his family,” Matheson wrote.

At any rate, Berrios looks to recover from the elbow injury and make an impact for Toronto in 2026, coming off a season where he recorded a 4.17 ERA to go along with 138 strikeouts and a 9-5 record in 31 games played in 2025.