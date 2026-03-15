Toronto Blue Jays veteran Max Scherzer opened spring training with encouraging results, and recent comments suggest improved health may be the key reason behind his early success.

Through two spring starts, Scherzer has thrown 8.2 scoreless innings while allowing just two hits and striking out six batters. The strong outings come after a 2025 season in which the three-time Cy Young Award winner dealt with thumb and nerve issues that limited his effectiveness.

Scherzer said his thumb is no longer causing the same problems that affected him last spring, reported Jayson Stark of The Athletic on X, formerly Twitter, flaring up after 50 pitches.

“So now I'm able to go out there and physically be who I am,” Scherzer said.

Earlier this month, the right-hander delivered a dominant spring debut for Toronto, throwing four no-hit innings. In that appearance, Scherzer walked one batter and struck out one.

Scherzer’s fastball averaged 94 miles per hour during the outing and reached 95.8, a sign that the veteran’s arm strength remains intact as he prepares for the 2026 season. He followed his spring debut with another sharp appearance Saturday in his most recent spring training game, recording five strikeouts while allowing two hits and two walks over 4.2 innings, giving up no earned runs.

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The Blue Jays signed Scherzer during the offseason to a one-year contract worth $3 million in guaranteed salary, with incentives that could increase the deal’s total value to $10 million. Toronto’s pitching staff has carefully monitored his workload throughout spring training, particularly given the health concerns that affected him last season.

Toronto is expected to rely on several key arms as the season approaches. Manager John Schneider confirmed Saturday that Kevin Gausman will start on Opening Day.

“It’s cool that you have a guy that you really trust who’s been here for a long time to get the season started.” John Schneider on Kevin Gausman being named the Opening Day starter. pic.twitter.com/orn38x3mF8 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 14, 2026

“I think just kind of the trust factor and what you can expect with some extra hoopla and ceremonies and the timing being off a little bit, and kind of navigate that, and Kev's (Gausman) done that in big games before,” Schneider said in a video shared by Sportsnet on X. “When you're trying to put a really competitive season together, it’s cool that you have a guy that you really trust who’s been here for a long time to get the season started.”