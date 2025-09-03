George Springer is doing incredible things for the Toronto Blue Jays, and his recent surge has placed him in MLB history. Over a remarkable 45-game stretch, he has recorded 66 hits, 50 runs, 39 RBI, 16 home runs, and nine stolen bases. No other active player has reached all of those marks in such a short span. This makes the feat even more impressive.

The @BlueJays' George Springer over his last 45 games: 66 hits

50 runs

39 RBI

16 HR

9 SB The only other MLB players to reach all of those numbers over a 45-game span in a single season are Babe Ruth (1920) & Lou Gehrig (1931). pic.twitter.com/FOgtXKnblw — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) September 3, 2025

Since RBI became an official statistic in 1920, only Babe Ruth in 1920 and Lou Gehrig in 1931 have matched those totals over any 45-game stretch.

For the Blue Jays, George Springer’s surge has come at the perfect time. Toronto is pushing hard for a playoff spot, and his bat has provided the spark the team needed. Springer has fueled the Blue Jays’ recent success. He contributes by hitting home runs, creating scoring chances on the basepaths, and driving in crucial runs. His ability to impact games in multiple ways has energized the clubhouse and given the lineup a consistent weapon at the top.

Article Continues Below

Overall, the numbers from this stretch highlight just how rare this feat is. Springer’s 16 home runs showcase his power, while his 66 hits and 50 runs demonstrate his ability to get on base. Furthermore, he consistently creates scoring opportunities. In addition, adding nine stolen bases to the mix underlines his versatility and all-around contribution.

As a result, George Springer has long been a difference-maker for the Blue Jays. However, this historic run has placed him alongside two of baseball’s greatest legends. In fact, his recent surge has firmly cemented George Springer in MLB history. It marks one of the most remarkable stretches the league has seen in decades.

Moreover, Springer’s impact goes beyond his statistics. His leadership and energy have set the tone for the team, inspiring teammates to step up during a crucial part of the season. Consequently, Toronto fans are witnessing one of the most impressive offensive stretches in recent franchise history. With that in mind, expectations are growing as the playoff race intensifies. If George Springer continues at this pace, his name won’t just sit alongside Ruth and Gehrig in the record books. Ultimately, it could also define the Blue Jays’ postseason hopes.