With their 84-62 record, the Toronto Blue Jays hold a three-game lead over the competition in the AL East race. However, they are facing mounting pressure from both the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees. The Blue Jays must be on top of their game to actually take home the division crown.

Throughout the season, Toronto has relied on a consistent offense that leads the league with a .268 batting average. Led by players like Vladimir Guerrero, Bo Bichette and George Springer, the Blue Jays rank fourth (696) in runs scored. On the flip side, Toronto's pitching staff ranks fifth in both strikeouts (1,292) and 10th in batting average against (.240).

But come playoff time, the Blue Jays won't rest on their laurels. Everyone will be back at a 0-0 record. And if Toronto really wants to be successful, they'll need closer Jeff Hoffman at the top of his game.

Jeff Hoffman's debut with Blue Jays

The Blue Jays signed Hoffman to a three-year, $33 million contract prior to the 2025 season. In his first 65 games with the team, the closer holds a 4.76 ERA and a 79/21 K/BB ratio. He has converted a career-high 30 saves.

That stat line alone shows that Hoffman has been treading rocky water at times. Prior to the campaign, he hadn't made more than 10 saves, so at the very least he has proven he can work the ninth if called upon. However, his current ERA would be the highest he put up in his career since his 9.28 mark in 2020. It would already rank as his highest ERA amongst seasons with 30+ appearances.

Perhaps most damning is the fact that Hoffman has blown seven saves, tied for third-most in MLB. Come the playoffs, Toronto cannot afford that kind of error. When their closer's name is called in the ninth inning, they must be confident he is ready to lock down the opposing lineup. That wasn't the case in his last appearance on Sept. 10. He took a loss after allowing a run to the Houston Astros.

Still, there has been plenty of good from Hoffman in his debut. He was named to his first All-Star Game in 2024 and has shown flashes of brilliance. With 30 saves, Toronto doesn't want to take him out of his ninth inning role. But Hoffman must be more consistent come playoffs, there are no room for error.

Closers win championships

It isn't a prerequisite to have a dominant closer to win the World Series. Some teams consider it a luxury. But if your closer strikes fear into the opposition and backs it up with his pitching, it's a difficult matchup for any trailing team entering the final frame trailing.

The 2024 Los Angeles Dodgers took on a closer by committee approach with both Evan Phillips and Daniel Hudson recording 10+ saves. But in 2023, the Texas Rangers clearly settled in on Will Smith as their closer, recording 22 saves. He may have only put up 12 saves, but Ryan Pressley was the clear closing option for the Houston Astros in 2022 while Smith left no doubts about his role with the Atlanta Braves in 2021, recording 37 saves.

These are all just recent examples. Players like Mariano Rivera on the Yankees and Jonathan Papelbon and Craig Kimbrel on the Red Sox have massively swung World Series odds in those teams favors. The Chicago Cubs went out an acquired closer Aroldis Chapman before ending the curse and winning the World Series in 2016.

Hoffman may not be any of those pitchers. His 2025 performance hasn't been up to that caliber at least. But 30 saves isn't something to scoff at. There have been scuffles, but Hoffman has proven he can get it done in the ninth. If he can find a bit more consistency in his outings, Toronto will have a dangerous force in the backend of their bullpen.