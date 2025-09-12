The New York Yankees are smack dab in the middle of another postseason hunt. Last year's trip to the World Series ended in heartbreak, as numerous mistakes contributed to the Yankees' loss in five games to the Los Angeles Dodgers. If New York hopes to avenge last year's disappointing end, getting back on a winning track would be a good start.

After defeating the AL West-leading Houston Astros and the AL East-leading Toronto Blue Jays in back-to-back series, the hope was that the Yankees would do the same to the AL Central-leading Detroit Tigers. However, their previous success has not translated against the Tigers, as the visitors defeated the Yankees twice in a row in the Bronx to open the series.

The Yankees rebounded to win the series finale 9-3, yet there are still numerous Yankee regulars who need to step up if the Bronx Bombers hope to capture the AL East. Thursday's win will keep the Yankees at least three and a half games back. While New York has seen a sophomore breakout from first baseman/ catcher Ben Rice, there's been a regression from his fellow sophomore and battery mate, Austin Wells. If the Bombers hope to return to the Fall Classic, they'll need Wells to return to his 2024 form, and fast.

Austin Wells needs to return to the cleanup hitting role for the Yankees

Wells has already had more at-bats this season than last year. While he eventually became the Yankees' top catcher, he split time with Jose Trevino at the beginning of last year. The goal for 2025 was for Wells to fully lock down the number one backstop role. Unfortunately, he's backslidden a bit. Despite hitting more home runs and RBIs (21 and 66, respectively) than in his rookie season, the former first-round pick's play over the last few months has led to Rice getting more reps behind the plate.

While Rice has continued his breakout sophomore season, he's not the defender that Wells is. The Yankees hope Rice becomes the long-term first baseman. The hope for Wells is to be the next Jorge Posada. The good news is that September has been his best month of the season, as he's hit .286 these last couple of weeks. Can Wells continue his improved form as New York races towards a playoff spot? If so, then not only will a Wild Card spot remain on the table, but an AL East title could still be up for grabs as well.