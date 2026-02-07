Teams around the league are finalizing their 40-man rosters with spring training set to begin on February 20. On Saturday, the Toronto Blue Jays announced that they are inviting three players to spring training.

Those three players include left-handed pitcher Josh Fleming, who is signing a minor league deal, along with right-handed pitchers Tanner Andrews and Nate Garkow. If all three accept, that would give the Blue Jays three more pitchers for spring training.

“OFFICIAL: We've signed LHP Josh Fleming to a Minor League deal with an invite to Spring Training. Additionally, we've invited RHPs Tanner Andrews and Nate Garkow to Spring Training.”

Flemming, who is 29 years old, has five years of experience playing in MLB. His first four seasons were with the Tampa Bay Rays, and he also played 25 games with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2025. It appears he's set to begin the 2026 campaign in the minors in the Blue Jays' organization. He owns a career 4.77 ERA and 1.433 WHIP, along with 161 strikeouts.

Andrews and Garkow, on the other hand, have no MLB experience in their careers yet. However, they have each been playing MiLB for at least seven years (Andrews 10 years, Garkow seven years). They'll each have a chance to prove themselves for the Blue Jays during spring training.

The Blue Jays are set to kick off spring training on February 21 with a matchup against the Philadelphia Phillies. It will be the first time we see this club on the field since losing Game 7 of the World Series 5-4 to the Los Angeles Dodgers.