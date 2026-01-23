Bo Bichette signed a three-year, $126 million contract with the New York Mets this offseason. It's a move that has the seven-year veteran leave the Toronto Blue Jays for the first time in his career. However, according to a former MLB All-Star, it sounds like Bichette's time in Toronto was headed toward an end anyway.

During the latest episode of the “Six Inning Stretch” podcast with Lindsay Dunn and Whit Merrifield, Merrifield sparked rumors after claiming that Bichette's relationship with the Blue Jays had become tainted. The former three-time All-Star compared the situation to an employee and employer butting heads in the workplace.

“Here's what I know about Bo and Toronto,” said Merrifield. “I know for a fact Bo loves Toronto. Loves the Jays, loves the city, loves the fans there. I also know that there was some stuff along the way that happened with Bo and the coaching staff. Like any relationship, whether it's with your coworker or anybody, really. There's gonna be times along the road that you're gonna have disagreements, and you're gonna have to handle those certain ways…

“There was some stuff that went on with Bo and the Jays, as far as some of the front office and coaching staff, that I think maybe tainted that relationship a little bit. So, I don't know how the negotiations went… I know they probably tried a little bit, you know, for the city's sake. But I think it was probably inevitable, a little bit, that they ended up parting ways… I just think it was probably best for both parties that he ended up somewhere else.”

Article Continues Below

If the rumors are true, then Bo Bichette's signing with the Mets may have been the best thing for his career. The 27-year-old infielder joins New York with a career .294 batting average and .337 OBP. He's also recorded 904 career hits, 111 home runs, and 437 RBIs.

In 2019, he was named the Blue Jays' Rookie of the Year. Bichette is also a two-time All-Star and was the AL Hit Leader for the 2021 and 2022 seasons. He is expected to play third base with the Mets next season, as Francisco Lindor will maintain his role as the club's star shortstop.