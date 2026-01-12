The Toronto Blue Jays came incredibly close to winning the 2025 World Series, as they were literally two outs away from a Game 7 win before an unlikely hero in Miguel Rojas rescued the Los Angeles Dodgers, which eventually won the whole thing. This made this offseason that much more pivotal for the Blue Jays, as their title-contending window is wide-open and they must capitalize.

To that end, the Blue Jays have signed Dylan Cease to be the new front-man of their rotation alongside Kevin Gausman and Trey Yesavage. They also added Kazuma Okamoto as a power bat in the infield, perhaps in preparation for Bo Bichette's potential departure.

But World Series titles aren't just won by making those major moves. These championships are won on the margins, and Toronto is looking to strike gold on a former MLB power-hitting star. As per Alden Gonzalez of MLB.com, the Blue Jays agreed with former Chicago White Sox slugger Eloy Jimenez on a minor-league deal, bringing him back to try and jumpstart his big-league career once more.

Jimenez is only 29 years of age and is known to be in better shape these days, giving the Blue Jays hope that they could pluck yet another solid contributor from seemingly out of nowhere.

Article Continues Below

Can Eloy Jimenez revive his career with the Blue Jays?

Jimenez hit 95 home runs across six seasons in the big leagues, but he fell off a cliff in 2024 and he ended up playing the entirety of 2025 in the minors, ending the campaign in the Blue Jays system. Now, Toronto is hoping that he can get his career back on track, although that seems unlikely considering that the 29-year-old slugger posted an OPS of .673 in the minors last season.

But perhaps with better conditioning and a greater sense of desperation, Jimenez could get his career back on track in Toronto. He will at least get a chance to prove himself with this minor-league deal.