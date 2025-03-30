The Toronto Blue Jays are trying to get back into the postseason in 2025 after a very underwhelming 2024 campaign. One of the biggest additions that they made in the offseason in order to do that was the move to bring in starting pitcher Max Scherzer on a one-year contract in free agency.

Scherzer's debut with the Blue Jays didn't go according to plan. The three-time Cy Young Award winner pitched just three innings against the Baltimore Orioles before leaving the game due to lat soreness. Now, Scherzer has been placed on the 15-day injured list with right thumb inflammation, according to the associated press via ESPN.

As it turns out, Scherzer's lingering thumb injury that will keep the 40-year-old out of the lineup is related to the lat injury that ended his first start early.

“Following Saturday's 9-5 loss to the Baltimore Orioles, the 40-year-old Scherzer said his lat soreness was directly related to lingering thumb pain that forced him to push back a spring training start earlier this month,” the AP wrote. “Calling himself ‘frustrated,' Scherzer said solving the thumb issue is his top priority.

“‘This thumb is absolutely critical to your arm health,' he said after Saturday's game. ‘I've got to get this 100% before I pitch again.'”

The Blue Jays will cap off a four-game set with the Orioles on Sunday seeking a win to get the split in front of their home fans. Toronto was able to get the win in Game 2 of the series thanks to a strong start from Kevin Gausman, but the Orioles dominated the other two contests.

Now, the Blue Jays will need continued success from Gausman and the other members of the pitching staff while Scherzer is out. Injuries are becoming somewhat of a red flag for the future Hall-of-Famer after a 2024 season where he made just nine starts, but the Blue Jays will be hoping that this is just a brief blip and that he will be back on the mound very soon.