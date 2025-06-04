The Toronto Blue Jays entered Tuesday's action on a five-game winning streak and in second place in the AL East. As the Boston Red Sox struggle and the Baltimore Orioles flounder, Toronto has a chance to make a summer charge. As their hot streak continues, they have activated two key players. The Blue Jays are getting Andres Gimenez and Tyler Heineman back from the injured list, according to Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.

“Blue Jays activate Andres Gimenez and Tyler Heineman from IL, with Michael Stefanic and Ali Sanchez designated for assignment to clear room,” Davidi reported.

Gimenez was a big offseason pickup for the Blue Jays, coming over in a trade from the Cleveland Guardians. He is best known for his elite defensive glove at second base. He was swinging it well early on, with three homers in five games, but cooled off quickly. Gimenez is hitting .195 with a .577 OPS on the season. But his defense will be a welcome sight at second base. He has been out with a right quad strain since May 9

Article Continues Below

Heineman is their backup catcher and has only played in 19 games this year. He won't take much playing time away from Alejandro Kirk, but it does mean Ali Sanchez is off the MLB team for now. Sanchez only appeared in five games while Heineman was out with a concussion.

The Blue Jays opened a series with the Phillies at home on Tuesday. If they could stay hot through that set, they'd hit the road for a make-or-break trip. Nine games against the Cardinals, Twins, and Phillies could shoot them into AL Wild Card contention. It could also send them spiraling below the Red Sox and Rays in the division. Having these players back for the upcoming road trip is huge for the Toronto Blue Jays.