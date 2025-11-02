The Toronto Blue Jays rode Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s red-hot bat to the World Series in 2025. Guerrero racked up eight postseason home runs, proving himself as one of baseball’s best power hitters. Guerrero has more homers in the World Series than his father had in 188 career postseason plate appearances.

But the five-time All-Star is a complete player – a fact that often gets lost amid the gaudy offensive production. Vladdy won a Gold Glove in 2022. And he’s using the World Series stage to remind fans of his defensive prowess.

In the fourth inning of Game 7, Guerrero laid out to make a phenomenal grab. With two on and two out, the seventh-year veteran was playing off the bag at first. He showed off his superb reflexes by snaring a liner that Tommy Edman sent screaming down the right field line. The clutch play saved a run, preserving the Blue Jays’ early 3-1 lead.

VLADDY LAYS OUT TO SAVE THE INNING 🤯pic.twitter.com/wtxql6rADz — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 2, 2025 Expand Tweet

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. shows off Gold Glove skills

Article Continues Below

Max Scherzer got the start for Toronto in the winner-take-all finale. Scherzer joined elite company, climbing up the all-time postseason strikeout list with three more Ks Saturday. But while the 41-year-old veteran pitched well, Guerrero’s defense saved him in the fourth inning.

Guerrero consistently made plays at first base throughout the series, scooping short-hoppers, stretching for errant throws and leaping for liners. Guerrero is proud of his defense and seemed to enjoy demonstrating his ability to a wider audience.

Of course, he also brought his bat. The Blue Jays’ star extended his hit streak to 12 straight games on Saturday. Guerrero hit .397 with an obscene 1.289 OPS, eight homers, 15 RBI and 18 runs scored in 18 postseason games. Unfortunately, he could only muster a 1-5 performance in Game 7.

Despite the Blue Jays taking a 4-3 lead into the ninth inning, closer Jeff Hoffman couldn’t convert the save. Miguel Rojas hit a game-tying solo homer that ultimately sent the game to extra innings.

Will Smith’s go-ahead home run in the 11th proved to be the game winner. Yoshinobu Yamamoto worked around Guerrero’s leadoff double in the bottom of the 11th inning, shutting the Blue Jays’ offense down. And the Dodgers completed an epic World Series comeback to repeat as champions.