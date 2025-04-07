Vladimir Guerrero Jr. isn’t going anywhere — and he’s getting paid like a franchise cornerstone. The Toronto Blue Jays and Guerrero have agreed to a massive 14-year, $500 million contract extension, pending a physical, according to multiple reports.

The deal, which does not include deferrals, is the second-largest in MLB history in terms of present value, trailing only Juan Soto’s $765 million deal with the Mets. Shohei Ohtani’s $700 million contract with the Dodgers carries significant deferrals, placing its present value below Guerrero’s at $460.8 million.

The extension ends months of speculation surrounding Guerrero’s future, with the 26-year-old slugger previously set to become a free agent after this season. Guerrero made it clear he wanted to stay in Toronto, but talks initially broke down in February when his self-imposed deadline passed without a deal.

“I won’t close the door if it’s a realistic offer,” Guerrero said in spring training. On Sunday, the Blue Jays finally kicked that door wide open.

The Jays had previously missed out on high-profile targets like Soto and Ohtani during the past two offseasons, and locking up Guerrero represents a much-needed win for the front office. Guerrero, who was signed out of the Dominican Republic in 2015 at age 16, is not only a homegrown star — he was born in Canada while his Hall of Fame father played for the Montreal Expos.

Guerrero is coming off a strong 2024 season in which he slashed .287/.362/.499 with 30 home runs, 103 RBIs, and appeared in 159 games. He’s a four-time All-Star, two-time Silver Slugger, and a Gold Glove winner — accolades that helped set the foundation for this record-setting deal.

The Blue Jays’ delay in securing Guerrero earlier in his career proved costly. His price tag skyrocketed after Soto inked his deal in December, resetting the market for elite position players. Still, Guerrero’s $500 million payday gives him long-term security and gives Toronto a foundation to build around through 2039.

“He has always wanted to be here,” a source close to the negotiations told The Athletic. “This was about doing it the right way, on his terms.”

Guerrero is off to a solid start in 2025, batting .286 with three doubles and four RBIs through nine games. He told ESPN last week that he was focused solely on playing and letting his agent handle negotiations behind the scenes. Now, Guerrero has his deal, the Blue Jays have their superstar locked in, and Toronto’s future suddenly feels a lot more stable.