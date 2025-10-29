On Wednesday, Blue Jays pitcher Eric Lauer provided counsel to the Dodgers on how to face Guerrero, per Jesse Rogers of ESPN.

“I'd probably pitch around him,” Lauer said with a laugh. “His bat path is so smooth and long, I feel like he can get to anything.

“Whenever he comes up, we're just like ‘Hang a slider or a curveball. Hang something. Or throw a fastball down the middle and see how far that goes.'”

On Wednesday, Game 5 will make or break either side. Afterward, the series will head back to Toronto for the remaining two games.

So far, Guerrero is batting .419 with 26 hits, seven home runs, and fourteen RBIs in the postseason. In the World Series, he is batting .368 and slugging .806. In addition to the home run, he has seven RBIs.

All the while, trying to lead Toronto to its first World Series title since its improbable run in 1993.

This is the first time the Blue Jays are faced with a 2-2 tie in the World Series

In 1992 and 1993, the Blue Jays won the World Series. During both apperances, Toronto took a command 3-1 lead in the series. In both Game 5s, first the Atlanta Braves and then the Philadelphia Phillies won to continue the series.

Ultimately, the Blue Jays defeated the Braves in Atlanta to win their first World Series in franchise history.

The following year, they won in Toronto thanks to Joe Carter's Game 6 home run off of Mitch Williams in the bottom of the ninth inning.