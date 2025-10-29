The Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-2 in Game 4 of the World Series, thanks in part to a Vladimir Guerrero Jr. two-run home run off Shohei Ohtani. After Game 4, Guerrero spoke to the media about what it meant to hit that home run off the Dodgers' two-way star.

“It was very important for me to hit that home run, and from that point on, we got going,” Guerrero said, via ESPN. “And I know basically myself and him (Ohtani), we are the talk of the series, but when we are between those two lines, we're competing.”

When Guerrero came up to the plate, the Dodgers led 1-0 in the top of the third inning. After Isiah Kiner-Falefa grounded out to start the inning, Nathan Lukes singled to right-center field to set up the showdown with Ohtani. Guerrero then took a 2-1 sweeping slider to deep left field for a two-run home run to give the Jays the lead. With the home run, Guerrero set a series record, as the Blue Jays have four go-ahead home runs while trailing in the MLB Playoffs.

The home run helped the Jays take the lead and gave Toronto all the momentum. It was also a big boost for the Jays, as they came into this series and Game 4 as heavy underdogs, especially against Ohtani.

“It felt good that I could hit that homer against him,” Guerrero added.

Guerrero has been excellent throughout the entire playoffs. He hit .529 in the ALDS and then hit .385 in the ALCS. So far, Guerrero is batting .368 in the World Series. The Guerrero home run sparked the Jays, as they shed the offensive struggles they endured the night before, proceeding to add four more runs in the seventh inning as insurance to prevent almost any chance of this game going to extra innings after the 18-inning Game 3 marathon.

With the win, Guerrero now will focus on helping the Jays attempt to win Game 5 before the series shifts back to Toronto. While the Dodgers will still be overwhelming favorites throughout this series, Guerrero will be there to try and help his team try to overcome the odds.