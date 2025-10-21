After over a week of drama, incredible wins, and crushing defeats, the Toronto Blue Jays are heading to the World Series, securing a 4-3 win over the Seattle Mariners to return to baseball's biggest stage for the first time this century.

After the game, ALCS MVP Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was over the moon with his team's efforts, including a go-ahead blast by George Springer to help secure the win, but wasn't willing to make any bold declarations just yet about the World Series.

Why? Well, because the job isn't done just yet.

“The job’s not finished. We’ve got four more to go,” Guerrero Jr. said via Ben Nicholson-Smith. “I love my team.”

A true hero in Toronto before he took the field thanks to his childhood interactions with his father, Vladdy Jr. has truly become the face of Blue Jays baseball and a Canadian hero during his playoff run, hitting .462 in the playoffs thus far with a slugging percentage of 1.0 and an insane OPS of 1.532. Gurrerro Jr. is hitting for power, hitting with men on base, and most importantly of all, driving in runs, with 11 of his 18 hits bringing at least one man over home plate, including himself on six occasions.

Will it be easy for Toronto to secure the win in Los Angeles, unseating the reigning and defending World Series Champions to claim victory for the first time since 1993? No, it will not be, but if the Blue Jays play for each other like Guerrero suggested, getting four more wins can't be out of the question either.