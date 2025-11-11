When the Chicago Bulls acquired Tre Jones in a trade from the San Antonio Spurs, it was for a specific reason. The guy can do it all and without any ounce of intimidation.

On Monday, that was on full display during the Bulls game against his former team as he found himself going up against Victor Wembanyama. With 3:50 remaining in the second quarter, Jones stood firm and took charge as Wemby came at him.

An offensive foul was called on Wemby as the Bulls led 51-50.

Tre Jones at 6-foot-1 taking the charge on Victor Wembanyama at 7-foot-4. pic.twitter.com/eT61vlMuOc — Steph Noh (@StephNoh) November 11, 2025

By no means did Jones let the height discrepancy deter him. Before the start of the season, the Bulls signed Jones to a three-year $24 million contract. So far, Jones is averaging 12.3 points, 5.3 assists, and 3.9 rebounds per game. The Bulls are off to one of their best starts in recent memory at 6-3, and Jones has played a considerable role in that.

With Coby White out due to a calf injury, it has put guys like Jones in a position to start. Altogether, Jones has found himself in the starting rotation through the first nine games of the year. Over the course of those games, Jones is averaging 29.4 minutes per game.

With notable players hobbled, Jones has fit into that mix of flexibility.

Tre Jones filled in the temporary void left behind by Josh Giddey .

Before Monday's game, the Bulls listed Josh Giddey as questionable due to an ankle injury. Ultimately, he was out of the game altogether, forcing others to pick up the slack.

Given Giddey's status as the playmaker, that put Jones in a prime position to execute that role. After a sluggish start to the first quarter, the Bulls came alive in the second quarter, the same quarter in which he drew the charge on Wemby. Altogether, Jones scored 12 points, whereas Wemby had 15 points.

Nevertheless, Jones gave Wemby a moment he surely won't forget.