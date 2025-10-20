Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is doing whatever it takes to get ready for Game 7 of the ALCS. First, he received words of wisdom from his famous father as they looked to defeat the Seattle Mariners on Monday.

Furthermore, Guerrero decided to represent Toronto by wearing a Maple Leafs jersey when walking into the Rogers Center, specifically that of center Auston Matthews.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. arrives for Game 7 in an Auston Matthews jersey 🤝🍁 pic.twitter.com/Pkhz1Gtyau — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 20, 2025 Expand Tweet

However, some Blue Jays fans weren't too thrilled at the display, per Alex Seixeiro of 680 NewsRadio Toronto. In essence, they see it as a bad omen considering the Maple Leafs history in Game 7.

“And now they're doomed for sure” @pinkmagiclala posted on X. Another user referred to Matthews' performance in Game 7.

“Yeh that will give him good karma. Everyone knows how well Auston performs in game 7s”@NavDosanjh1983 said on X.

Then, one user spoke a loss into existence. “It was a good run” @JRDundas posted on X.

Article Continues Below

The Blue Jays are trying to get to their first World Series since 1993. That year, they defeated the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 thanks to Joe Carter's historic walk off home run. Meanwhile, the Mariners are looking to reach their first World Series in franchise history.

The Game 7 curse the Blue Jays are trying to break

The Maple Leafs came up short in Game 7 for seven consecutive seasons. Their most recent loss came in May in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the eventual Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers.

Afterward, Matthews called out his teammates as “passengers” following their defeat.

The Maple Leafs aren't alone in this category. Additionally, the Colorado Avalanche has a losing streak in Game 7 dating all the way back to 2002. Back in May, they lost Game 7 to the Dallas Stars in the first round of the NHL Playoffs.

On Monday, the Blue Jays are trying to break this trend for the city of Toronto.