The Toronto Blue Jays are on the brink of something special, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is at the heart of it. After a tense battle in the ALCS, the Blue Jays forced a winner-take-all showdown, and Guerrero Jr. revealed the words that will fuel him heading into Game 7. In the aftermath of that hard-fought win, Guerrero Jr. shared a powerful message that connected generations of baseball greatness. Now, with the stakes higher than ever, his poise and passion have come to define Toronto’s postseason run.

“My dad always told me, ‘Game 7 — give it all you have.’” Vlad Jr. joined @Ken_Rosenthal to talk about the @BlueJays forcing a Game 7, Trey Yesavage’s performance, and more. pic.twitter.com/BumLWFgHi4 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 20, 2025

During a postgame interview with Ken Rosenthal, Guerrero Jr. was asked what he expected from the decisive Game 7. His response was simple yet emotional: “It’s a Game 7, whatever happens.” He added, “My dad always told me, ‘Game 7, give it all you have.’” That advice came straight from Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero Sr., who understood the intensity of postseason baseball and passed that fire down to his son.

On the field, Guerrero Jr. backed up those words. In Game 6, he delivered a crucial home run in the fifth inning to tie the game. He later crossed the plate again in the seventh to extend the lead. Every swing carried emotion, and every reaction showed how much this moment meant to him and to the Blue Jays. Clearly, his leadership and energy have become the pulse of a team that refuses to quit.

Throughout this postseason, Guerrero Jr. has come alive when it matters most. After a hard-hitting regular season, he has turned up his production under pressure. In fact, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has been one of the Blue Jays' most consistent bats in October. He’s slashing .462/.532/1.000 with multiple home runs and key RBI across the ALCS. As a result, his timing and power have resurfaced at the perfect moment. This surge has sparked the Blue Jays’ offense and reminded everyone why he’s one of the game’s most dangerous hitters in clutch situations.

Now, the Blue Jays face the Seattle Mariners in a dramatic ALCS Game 7 back in Toronto. The atmosphere will be electric, and Guerrero Jr. will once again be the focal point. With his father’s words still echoing, he’ll take the field knowing the weight, and the thrill, of the moment. Win or lose, the Blue Jays know they have a leader who embodies passion, pride, and legacy.