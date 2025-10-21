The Toronto Blue Jays are headed back to the World Series for the first time since 1993, thanks in large part to ALCS MVP Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Guerrero hit .385 with three home runs and a bonkers 1.330 OPS over the seven-game series against the Seattle Mariners. He struck out just twice all series.

His father, Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero, took to Instagram after Game 7 to praise his son.

“I've seen every sacrifice, every workout, every tear,” he wrote. “Watching him become the ALCS MVP is the reward for all of it. You're great, son.”

He followed that up with a photo of his son celebrating the win with the caption, “No words, just gratitude.”

Article Continues Below

Guerrero Jr. has been a Blue Jay his entire career, first coming up with Toronto in 2019. With free agency looming, he signed a 14-year, $500 million extension in April. Though his numbers dipped slightly in the regular season, he has more than made up for it in October. Before his heroics against the Mariners, he torched the New York Yankees in the Division Series, hitting .529 with at least one RBI in all four games.

With the American League Pennant secured, Guerrero Jr. reflected after the game on his career in Toronto.

“I was born here,” Guerrero Jr. said, via MLB.com. “I grew up in the Dominican, and then from the moment that I signed here, that I knew I was going to be here my entire career, I knew that somehow I had to make all the fans, the entire country, proud of me, of my team. And like I always say, my challenge is to bring the World Series here back to Canada.”

His veteran teammate Max Scherzer, meanwhile, marveled at Guerrero Jr.'s growth, even this year alone.

“He's even grown up even this year; he's become so much better,” he said. “He's such a complete player. It's all around. It's not just his hitting. Obviously, he can hit, we know it, but it's his defense. It's baserunning, it's his instincts. That's what's making him unbelievable.”