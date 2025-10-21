In the Toronto Blue Jays' dramatic 4-3 win over the Seattle Mariners in Game 7 of their ALCS clash, it was George Springer who stepped up to the plate and drove in what ended up being the game-winning runs with one swing of the bat after he hit a three-run dinger in the bottom of the seventh. It was Jeff Hoffman who slammed the door on the Mariners by striking out the side in the ninth. But all series long, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was Mr. Consistent, and he was rewarded as such.

With the Blue Jays having punched their ticket to the 2025 World Series to face the Los Angeles Dodgers, there was already so much for Guerrero to celebrate. But just to top it all off, he was named the MVP of the ALCS, much to the delight of the entire squad as well as the fans who stayed in the stands.

Guerrero was a bit quiet on Monday night, going just 1-4 with his lone hit being a single. But one game doesn't comprise all of his MVP candidacy, as he did his fair share of raking for the Blue Jays throughout the series.

He finished the ALCS with 10 hits in 26 at-bats across seven games, with three of those hits being long balls. He drew four walks and struck out just twice, and he ended up with a monster slash line of .385/.484/.846 as he proved to be the sharpest thorn in the Mariners' side all ALCS long. No one can question Guerrero's worthiness to be named ALCS MVP even when he took a backseat to his teammates for Game 7.

Now, all Guerrero would want to do is keep his hot streak going against the Dodgers, the reigning World Series champion.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. — from likely departee to potential Blue Jays lifer to World Series winner?

It's incredible how the Blue Jays nearly fumbled the Guerrero situation completely. It looked like Guerrero was about to explore free agency after the 2025 season, but now, it looks like he'll be a Blue Jay for life — with both parties reaping the rewards of this increased security.

Guerrero would have been named ALDS MVP had the award existed, as he stuck it to the Yankees by hitting three home runs and driving in nine in a four-game series victory over New York. His OPS was at an obscene 1.609 during that series.

Every time Guerrero makes contact with the ball, he hits it hard. And now, the Blue Jays will expect him to continue being a force of nature as they look to put an end to the Dodgers' reign of terror.