The Toronto Blue Jays are entering an important season for the future of their franchise. After missing out on many big free agents this offseason, their contract negotiations with Vladimir Guerrero Jr fell through. The two sides could not agree to a deal before spring training began, a self-imposed deadline. Guerrero spoke with ESPN insiders about his contract negotiations with the Blue Jays.

“It's much less than Soto,” Guerrero told Enrique Rojas and Ernesto Jerez. “We're talking about many fewer millions than Soto, more than a hundred million less. … It was the same number of years [as Soto's contract], but it didn't reach [$600 million]. The last number we gave them as a counteroffer didn't reach 600.”

Juan Soto signed the richest contract in North American sports history this offseason with the New York Mets. His deal is for 15 years and at least $765 million which could elevate to $805 million. The Blue Jays were not asked to pay that, but Guerrero does want a contract that takes him to 40 years old.

“I know the business. I lowered the salary demands a bit, but I also lowered the number of years. … I'm looking for 14 [years]. I would like 14, 15, even 20 if they give them to me, but doing it the right way,” Guerrero continued.

How should the Blue Jays handle the Vladimir Guerrero Jr contract?

The Blue Jays also have Bo Bichette, their starting shortstop, on an expiring contract. Despite their free agency additions of Max Scherzer and Anthony Santander, losing both Guerrero and Bichette could send them to a rebuild. They have to make their best effort to keep Guerrero or trade him to set themselves up for a quick rebuild.

When the San Diego Padres could not re-sign Juan Soto, they traded him to the Yankees. They got starting pitcher Michael King and catcher Kyle Higashioka, among other solid players. Even though the Yankees did not re-sign Soto, it is a trade they would make again because they made the World Series. And the Padres added depth to their roster by making the move.

The Blue Jays could do something very similar if they are out of a playoff spot at the trade deadline. Or they could hold onto Guerrero trusting that they will figure out the extension. There is risk in that, as the Mets could be coming with a gigantic bag of money to steal him away. But the Blue Jays should do everything they can to keep him.