The Toronto Blue Jays began a pivotal three-game series against the New York Yankees Friday. Toronto held a three-game advantage in the AL East after rallying to beat the Cincinnati Reds. And the Blue Jays looked to extend their division lead in the Bronx.

Toronto’s offense impressed early, chasing Cam Schlittler from the game after just 66 pitches. The Blue Jays jumped out to an early 4-1 lead. And Vladimir Guerrero Jr. added to the tally with a no-doubter opposite field bomb.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. goes YARD to give the Blue Jays a 5-1 lead over the Yankees

Facing Yankees reliever Ryan Yarbrough, Guerrero led off the fifth inning with a 374-foot home run to right center. The five-time All-Star hammered an 89 mph four-seamer for his 23rd homer of the season.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. powers Blue Jays past Yankees

Guerrero now has home runs in back-to-back games after going yard against the Reds in the series finale. In the opener against the Yankees the veteran slugger sparked a two-out rally in the first inning. Guerrero singled to left and scored on a Bo Bichette double to get Toronto on the board.

The last two games have been encouraging for Blue Jays fans. Guerrero recently returned from a hamstring injury that sidelined him for five games in August. Prior to breaking out against the Reds, he had struggled since rejoining the lineup.

In his first nine games after returning to the team on August 24, Guerrero slashed .188/.243/.188 with no extra-base hits in 37 plate appearances. But it appears he’s turned a corner. The Blue Jays' first baseman has three straight multi-hit games.

Guerrero went 4-5 with an RBI and three runs scored in Friday’s matchup against the Yankees. He’s now hitting .298 with a .882 OPS, 23 home runs, 78 RBI, 92 runs and 4.4 bWAR in 135 games.

The Blue Jays burned Schlittler for four runs on five hits and two walks in 1.2 innings. The Yankees’ rookie was handed his third loss of the season. With the 7-1 victory, Toronto has a four-game lead over New York in the AL East.