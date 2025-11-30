The Tennessee Titans’ offense has been running on fumes for most of the season. On Sunday, they finally get a little help. According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Tennessee Titans tight end Chig Okonkwo and wide receiver Elic Ayomanor, both listed as questionable, are expected to suit up against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 13. Okonkwo has been dealing with a foot injury, Ayomanor with a hamstring issue.

That is big for a 1-10 Titans team trying to survive against a 7-4 Jaguars squad that sits in the thick of the AFC playoff race. Jacksonville comes in as a road favorite.

Okonkwo has quietly been the security blanket for rookie quarterback Cam Ward. The tight end leads the Titans in catches and receiving yards this season, with 35 receptions for 377 yards through 11 games, and he just posted 56 yards on three grabs in last week’s 16-13 loss to the Houston Texans via ESPN.

Ayomanor has not broken out yet, but the rookie still sits second on the team in receiving yards with 28 catches for 334 yards and two touchdowns. He missed Week 12, yet reports say he is trending toward playing and “likely to suit up” against Jacksonville.

The Titans have been patching things together at receiver since losing Calvin Ridley to a season-ending leg injury, which makes every healthy body important. They also elevated wide receiver Xavier Restrepo from the practice squad, giving Ward another familiar option from their Miami Hurricanes days.

Jacksonville brings a top-tier run defense, which puts even more pressure on the passing game to keep Tennessee competitive. With Chig Okonkwo moving the chains underneath and Elic Ayomanor threatening outside, the Titans at least walk into Sunday with their top two pass-catchers available, a small but real boost for an offense desperate for any spark.