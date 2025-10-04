Is this finally the year that the Toronto Blue Jays finally put it together? For so many seasons, Toronto always had the talent, but were just unable to put it together consistently. This season, though, the Blue Jays have been one of the best teams in the MLB. They took control of the AL East and dispatched the Tampa Bay Rays 2-0 in the Wild Card round.

That being said, the Blue Jays have had their fair share of problems this season. Injuries, in particular, have threatened Toronto's season all throughout the year. Against the Rays, shortstop Bo Bichette was still absent as he worked through a knee sprain he suffered in September. Facing off against the Yankees, many fans hoped that Bichette would be back by then to add some firepower and defense to their lineup.

Unfortunately, we won't be seeing Bichette suit up for the Blue Jays just yet. The star shortstop was noticeably absent from Toronto's ALDS lineup against the Yankees.

Bo Bichette is not on the Blue Jays’ ALDS roster https://t.co/QnKSVXN1Gs — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) October 4, 2025

Bichette sprained his knee on September 6, ironically against this same Yankees team. The Blue Jays shortstop sprained his knee after attempting to slide into base in the sixth inning. Since then, Bichette has been on the mend. Notably, the star shortstop is yet to start running according to reports, signalling that he isn't close to returning anytime soon. The fact that the Jays left him out of the lineup shows that they aren't confident that Bichette will be ready in a week.

With Bichette out of the lineup, the Blue Jays have turned to two people over the last few weeks leading up to the playoffs. Ernie Clement and Andres Gimenez have alternated as the starters at the shortstop position. Both players got one start each in the Blue Jays' 2-0 sweep of the Tampa Bay Rays.