The Toronto Blue Jays fought until the end of the regular season for the American League's top seed. As well the Wild Card series in both leagues continue, Toronto manager John Schneider is making roster decisions. With stars like Bo Bichette and Chris Bassitt working through injuries, the team is in flux. Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. offered an update on his teammate.

Guerrero Jr. signed a lucrative extension earlier this season. After securing his future, the All-Star first baseman led Toronto to the top of the Major League Baseball world. The Blue Jays are one of the favorites to win the World Series and bring a championship north of the border. While the team has been an offensive juggernaut, Bichette's status is worth monitoring.

Bichette has been out with a lower body injury for weeks. He missed the end of Toronto's regular season, but he is a big piece of the team's offense as its playoff run begins. According to MLB.com reporter Keegan Matheson, the Blue Jays and Guerrero Jr. want the infielder back as soon as possible. Toronto hopes that the shortstop can return and help the team win in the playoffs.

Article Continues Below

“We miss him. He knows we miss him,” Guerrero said. “This is God’s plan. Whatever God has for us, we’ve got to take. I hope we win this series and he comes back for the next one.”

The Blue Jays will face an AL East rival in the ALDS. After the Boston Red Sox defeated the New York Yankees in Game 1 of their series, Guerrero Jr. and Co. could know their matchup as soon as Wednesday night. However, Toronto likes its chances against every opponent in the AL playoffs.

Bichette's return from injury would mean a lot for the Blue Jays. However, it looks like Guerrero Jr. is ready to play with some extra motivation this fall.