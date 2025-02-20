Toronto Blue Jays start first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr is one year away from hitting free agency. The two sides tried to work out an extension but could not agree before their self-imposed Monday deadline. Many fans and insiders expect Guerrero to test free agency next year. ESPN's Jeff Passan told Sportsnet 590 that the New York Mets and Juan Soto may have influenced his decision.

Expand Tweet

“It goes back to what we were talking about months and months ago where I was wrong with my assessment of the situation, saying ‘A contract in excess of $300 million wasn't going to be a reality.' Clearly, it is. Despite what Vladdy said yesterday, I do think Juan Soto changed the dynamics of it,” Passan said.

He continued, “Because if you're giving the most favorable version of the Vladimir Guerrero objective assessment, you're saying that he's a guy that is in his mid-20s, one of the best hitters in baseball, probably going to DH eventually in his career, doesn't bring much if any defensive value, and the bat is so special it really doesn't matter. That sounds like Juan Soto. And Soto got $765 million over 15 years from the New York Mets so why wouldn't he set that as the comparable?”

Vladimir Guerrero Jr must use the Mets as leverage in free agency

Another part of the Guerrero negotiations is the lack of a long-term deal for Pete Alonso. While he did return to the Mets, it is a two-year deal with a player option after 2025. If he has a great season, he could jump back in the free agency pools with Vladimir Guerrero Jr next year. That would lead to a big offer coming Guerrero's way from Queens.

When Steve Cohen was approved as the owner of the Mets, other owners were concerned that he could destroy the marketplace with extreme amounts of money. The Dodgers have done that instead, at least in the eyes of some, but Cohen did not go quietly this offseason. After giving Soto up to $800 million, they need to surround him with the proper talent moving forward.

After turning down “a lot of money” from the Blue Jays, Guerrero must use Cohen to drive up his price next year. That's what Soto did, creating a bidding war between Cohen and Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner. The Bombers need a long-term answer at first base as well, so following in Soto's footsteps may be the inspiration for the move.