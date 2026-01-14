The Toronto Blue Jays have been in the running for free agent Kyle Tucker all offseason, and there's no doubt that they want him on the team. Tucker knows this as well, but there has been no traction on a deal, and it looks like it's because of what he wants.

The New York Mets are also another team interested in Tucker, and they've reportedly offered him a short-term deal, with an AAV around $50 million. That may be intriguing to Tucker, but it looks like he's waiting for the Blue Jays to counter, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

“I don't think he wants to go through the whole free agent process again,” Nightengale said on Foul Territory TV. “It's not a fun experience. I'm sure he thought there would be more offers. What happened to those $400, $500 miilion dollar deals that were talked about last summer? I think he's waiting for the Blue Jays to raise the AAV.

“The Blue Jays can offer him six or seven years, and get them to hike it up another $5 or $10 million a year. Obviously you're not going to the Mets' level, but they can certainly raise it. That's what he's waiting for.”

In most situations, players would love to take a long term deal, rather than the one the Mets offered Tucker. At the end of the day, it's starting to look like Tucker wants to sign with the Blue Jays, but he wants them to raise the price just a little more.

If the Blue Jays really want Tucker, they'll do what they have to do to sign him, but it's going to cost them a little more than they initially wanted to give. For a player like Tucker and what he can do, it might just be worth it.