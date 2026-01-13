As the MLB offseason progresses, the services of free agent outfielder Kyle Tucker are still highly sought after. The market's top player has been pursued by several teams throughout the free agency window. Now, one team has reportedly made an explosive offer for the star outfielder. According to FanSided's Robert Murray and other sources, the New York Mets have offered Tucker a short-term deal worth $50 million a season.

“The New York Mets are pursuing superstar outfielder Kyle Tucker — and have made a short-term offer worth $50 million per season, sources say,” Murray wrote. “John Mincone first reported the Mets’ offer.”

More to come as this story develops.

Mets look to get back to postseason after disappointing 2025 campaign