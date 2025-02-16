With the start of Spring Training rapidly approaching, the Toronto Blue Jays still have unfinished business. While they’ve added talent this offseason, particularly with the signing of Anthony Santander, there remains a significant issue that must be addressed—the status of George Springer.

As the veteran outfielder continues to decline, Toronto needs to move on and free up payroll space while also creating roster flexibility. The perfect trade to accomplish this? Sending Springer to the Kansas City Royals in exchange for left-handed pitcher Kris Bubic and reliever Chris Stratton.

Why the Blue Jays must trade George Springer

Springer has been an integral part of the Blue Jays' lineup since signing his six-year, $150 million deal, but his production has sharply declined.

At 35 years old, he’s coming off one of the worst seasons of his career, slashing .220/.303/.371 with just 19 home runs and a WAR barely above 1.0. His once-elite power and speed have faded, and while he remains a serviceable player, he is no longer worth the $50 million he is owed over the next two seasons.

Toronto already made a significant outfield move by bringing in Santander, who is expected to handle most of the designated hitter duties but can also play left field.

This allows the team to transition one of their young infielders, like Addison Barger or Orelvis Martinez, to the outfield. The Blue Jays have a crowded infield and need to create space for their young talent, making this trade even more logical.

Why the Royals would trade for Springer

Kansas City’s outfield was one of the worst in baseball last season. The Royals relied on a patchwork group, including MJ Melendez, Kyle Isbel, and Dairon Blanco, none of whom provided consistent offensive production. They even had to claim veteran Tommy Pham off waivers just to find a competent leadoff hitter for the playoffs.

Adding Springer would give Kansas City an experienced outfielder with a postseason pedigree—something this young team desperately needs as they aim to take the next step. While his overall numbers were down, Springer still showed flashes of his past self in hot streaks last season. A fresh start in a less pressure-filled environment could help him rebound.

Of course, the Royals wouldn’t take on his full salary, and the Blue Jays would likely need to eat a portion of his contract. However, in return, Toronto would receive much-needed pitching depth in the form of Bubic and Stratton.

Blue Jays would get Kris Bubic and Chris Stratton

Bubic, a 26-year-old left-handed pitcher, represents an intriguing option for the Blue Jays. After undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2023, he returned last season in a bullpen role and thrived, posting a 2.67 ERA with a 32% strikeout rate in 30 1/3 innings.

While he originally started his career as a starting pitcher, Kansas City transitioned him to the bullpen post-injury, and he looked much more effective in shorter stints.

Toronto could either experiment with stretching him back out as a starter or use him as a high-leverage lefty in the bullpen, a role they need to solidify. With the departure of Jordan Hicks and inconsistent performances from other relievers, Bubic could be a valuable addition to Toronto’s pitching staff.

Stratton, a 34-year-old right-handed reliever, had a rough 2024 season, posting a 5.55 ERA in 57 appearances. However, he was an effective bullpen piece in previous years, particularly in 2023 when he relied on a fastball-heavy approach to generate swings and misses.

The Blue Jays need bullpen depth, and Stratton provides a low-risk, medium-reward option. If he bounces back, he could become a reliable middle reliever. If not, the Jays aren't taking on much financial risk with him.

Why this trade works for both sides

For Toronto, moving Springer opens up a spot in the outfield, allowing a young infielder to transition there. More importantly, it frees up salary flexibility while addressing their bullpen depth—an area that has been a weakness in recent years.

For Kansas City, this deal provides an upgrade to their outfield, a veteran presence in the clubhouse, and a proven postseason performer. If the Royals are serious about competing in the AL Central, acquiring Springer at a discounted price could help their lineup without sacrificing too much talent.

The Blue Jays have made moves to improve their roster this offseason, but trading Springer should be their next priority. Sending him to Kansas City in exchange for Bubic and Stratton allows Toronto to reallocate resources, strengthen their bullpen, and clear a logjam in the outfield.

Springer’s time in Toronto has had its moments, but the reality is that his best years are behind him. The Blue Jays must be proactive in improving their roster, and this trade is the perfect way to do it. With Spring Training around the corner, this move would help both teams and set the Blue Jays up for a stronger 2025 season.