The Washington Nationals are set to welcome back a key piece of their future, as MacKenzie Gore will return to the mound Thursday against the Miami Marlins. The injury update comes at a pivotal point in the Nationals rebuild, offering a rare September storyline for a team focused on evaluating talent. The update surrounding the southpaw's return to the mound signals both progress in his recovery and the organization’s commitment to developing its young core.

As first reported by MASNSports’ Mark Zuckerman via X (formerly Twitter), the left-hander is scheduled to start the series finale.

“MacKenzie Gore is coming off the IL tomorrow and will start the series finale vs. the Marlins. It’s the first day he’s eligible to return from shoulder inflammation.”

The decision to activate the 2025 MLB All-Star on his first day of eligibility suggests the shoulder issue was minor. His return not only strengthens the current Nationals rotation but also reinforces the organization’s confidence in his long-term durability.

Drafted third overall in 2017 by the San Diego Padres and acquired in the 2022 blockbuster Juan Soto trade, Gore represents a cornerstone in Washington’s plans headed into the foreseeable future. Despite a 5-13 record this season, his 4.15 ERA and 173 strikeouts across 27 starts point to untapped upside—much of it masked by poor defense and inconsistent run support.

With the club sitting at 60-84 and virtually out of playoff contention, this matchup offers little impact in the standings. But in the context of the Nationals vs. Marlins—a four-game set that’s already featured blowouts and offensive fireworks—Thursday’s start offers Gore a low-pressure chance to sharpen his mechanics and build momentum for 2026.

The 26-year-old could make up to four starts before the season ends, a stretch that doubles as a late-season audition to cement his status as a potential ace in a budding young rotation alongside Mitchell Parker and Jake Irvin.

For fans, Gore’s return is more than just an injury update. It’s a reminder of the Nationals' vision and a reason to keep watching as another losing season winds down.