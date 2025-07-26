Davante Adams has worked with great teammates before, but he cannot wait to share the field with Puka Nacua. The new Los Angeles Rams receiver had nothing but praise for his teammate ahead of the 2025 season.

Adams, who ended the 2024 season with the New York Jets, believes that Nacua is one of the hardest-working players he has ever played with. The 32-year-old praised his new counterpart for his willingness to learn in all situations, he told Kay Adams on the ‘Up & Adams Show.'

“If I respected [Nacua] then, I don't even know what to call it at this point,” Adams said. “It's obviously what I've seen before, from what he can do on the field, but just him as a person, him as a young receiver and being an open vessel. The look I see in his eyes when I'm talking to him, literally, I can just see him receiving information and really trying to process it to do good things with it. That's all I ask for in a young player, especially one that has the potential that he has.”

Adams and Nacua are both coming off semi-disappointing seasons, recording fewer receiving yards in 2024 than they had the year before. Both players also missed time due to injuries, but ended the year on a higher note than they started. Regardless, the new star duo is widely viewed as one of the best receiving tandems in the league entering 2025.

Davante Adams enters new role with Rams in 2025

After spending his entire career as the No. 1 option, Adams is beginning the year behind another receiver for the first time in years. He signed with the team in free agency after Los Angeles released longtime receiver Cooper Kupp. The veterans have vastly different play styles, but Adams will functionally fill the void Kupp leaves behind.

The seismic shift showcases the Rams' belief in Nacua ahead of his third season in the league. The BYU alum already has 2,476 receiving yards in 28 games and broke multiple records during his historic rookie season.

Adams and Nacua will catch passes from Matthew Stafford, whom the Rams managed to maintain in the offseason despite heavy pushes from rival organizations. Although clearly at the tail end of his career, Stafford is arguably a step-up for Adams from the diminished version of Aaron Rodgers he played with on the Jets.