The Washington Nationals on Saturday agreed to a minor-league contract with left-hander Cionel Perez, extending him an invitation to major league Spring Training. Perez will earn $1.9 million if he makes the Opening Day roster, with an additional $700,000 available in incentives, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. If added to the roster, Washington's payroll would rise to $95.38 million, with a $118.18 million luxury tax figure.

Perez, 29, is an eight-year MLB veteran who has pitched for the Houston Astros, Cincinnati Reds, and Baltimore Orioles. He signed with Houston as an international free agent in 2016 and debuted in 2018. After being traded to Cincinnati in January 2021, he was claimed off waivers by Baltimore in November 2021, where he produced the best season of his career in 2022.

That year, Perez went 7–1 with a 1.40 ERA in 66 appearances, logging 57 2/3 innings with 55 strikeouts. His ERA+ was 278, nearly triple the league-average mark of 100. Advanced metrics supported his effectiveness: a 3.63 xERA and 2.80 FIP, a 51.3% ground-ball rate (tied for 33rd among 152 qualified relievers), and a 0.31 HR/9 rate that ranked 11th. He recorded his first career save on June 12, 2022.

Perez combined for a 4.04 ERA over 107 innings in 2023–24, including a 3.54 ERA in 65 outings in 2023 and a 4.53 ERA in 62 appearances in 2024. His K-BB rate sat at 7.2% over the two years. His ground-ball rate remained strong at 58.3%, including a career-best 60.7% in 2023. Opponents slugged just .282 against his slurve and .314 against his sinker as recently as 2024.

However, Perez scuffled to an 8.31 ERA in 19 appearances (21 2/3 innings) with a 16.4% walk rate this past season. After allowing only four home runs total from 2022–24, he surrendered three in that short 2025 stretch. A .379 BABIP and 3.93 xERA contrasted with a 5.77 FIP. Designated for assignment on May 24, he cleared waivers and ended up with a 6.85 ERA in 22 1/3 innings at Triple-A before electing free agency on September 29.

For a Nationals bullpen light on service-time experience, Perez brings 66 appearances, 1.40-ERA upside at minimal financial risk.