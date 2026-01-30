The Washington Nationals claimed right-handed pitcher George Soriano off waivers from the Atlanta Braves, the team announced Friday. As a result, shortstop Tsung-Che Cheng was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.

Soriano, 26, was claimed off waivers by the Braves in early January. Atlanta ultimately designated him for assignment in late January, which led to Washington's waiver claim on Saturday.

The Braves may look to make more moves before spring training. While losing Soriano to the Nationals is not ideal, Atlanta has plenty of pitching depth. Nevertheless, the Soriano addition could benefit Washington in 2026.

Soriano features potential. Through 26 games pitched in 2023 with the Miami Marlins, he had a respectable 3.81 ERA out of the bullpen. In 2024 and 2025, however, he struggled to find success. Soriano recorded a 6.75 ERA in 2024 and 8.35 ERA in 2025. It will be interesting to see if a fresh start helps him get back on track.

In 2025, he ranked in the 75th percentile for fastball velocity. He relies on a slider, though, which is the pitch he throws most consistently. The right-handed pitcher also throws a changeup and a sinker in addition to his slider and a four-seam fastball.

For a rebuilding Nationals squad, taking a chance on Soriano makes sense. Washington is looking for young players with high ceilings, and Soriano's potential remains intriguing despite his up and down overall results.

This waiver claim could prove to be a quality move for Washington during the 2026 season. The Braves may end up regretting their decision to designate George Soriano for assignment.