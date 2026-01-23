The Washington Nationals massively shook up their organization when they traded MacKenzie Gore to the Texas Rangers. However, he wasn't the only trade candidate Washington had to offer.

Teams around the league are showing interest in outfielder Jacob Young. The Nationals have been reluctant to trade him. However, just like Gore, the right deal could sway the franchise into moving him, via Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon of The Athletic.

The Nationals’ Jacob Young is a popular trade target among teams seeking to upgrade in center field, but it’s unclear whether Washington will move him,” Rosenthal and Sammon wrote. “Young, 26, is under club control for four more seasons, and could fit in an outfield/DH rotation with Dylan Crews, Daylen Lile and James Wood, and possibly Robert Hassell III.”

“The Nationals believe those players and others might improve with the instruction they will receive under the team’s new regime,” they continued. “But of course, club officials viewed Gore similarly and ended up trading him anyway.”

Article Continues Below

Under team control for four years, Young's control will only increase his trade value. The Nationals do already have a solid outfield core headlined by James Wood and Dylan Crews. Keeping Young in the mix would only make it more of a position of strength. Still, new president of baseball operations Paul Toboni is evaluating all options in trying to improve the future.

Over his 303 total games with the Nationals, Young has hit .247 with five home runs, 79 RBIs and 61 stolen bases. During the 2024 campaign, he put up new career-highs in home runs (three), RBIs (36), stolen bases (33) and batting average (.256).

As it stands, the Nationals will have Young and his wheels in center field on Opening Day. However, another trade could change those outfield plans entirely.