The Texas Rangers continued integrating one of their most significant offseason additions as new details emerged following his recent acquisition from the Washington Nationals. As the Rangers reshape their pitching staff, MacKenzie Gore’s role—and identity—for the club is beginning to take shape ahead of the 2026 season.

The Rangers officially assigned Gore to wear jersey No. 1, a detail that surfaced one week after the left-hander arrived in a trade from Washington last Thursday. The number provides continuity for the pitcher, who wore No. 1 with his previous club while developing into an All-Star-caliber starter in 2025.

MLB.com’s Kennedi Landry shared the update on her X (formerly known as Twitter) account, noting both the importance of the number and its recent history within the organization.

“MacKenzie Gore will also wear No. 1 for the Rangers. I believe Kevin Pillar was the last person to wear it last season following Elvis for so many years.”

Gore’s decision to stick with his familiar No. 1 carries notable weight in Texas. The jersey was most famously worn by longtime shortstop Elvis Andrus during his decade-plus tenure with the franchise, and more recently by Kevin Pillar during the 2025 season, leaving it available following the offseason trade.

While routine, the jersey assignment represents a symbolic step as the Rangers continue folding the 26-year-old pitcher into the organization's long-term plans. Texas paid a significant price to acquire the left-hander, sending five players to the Nationals, including former first-round pick Gavin Fien and right-hander Alejandro Rosario.

Gore enters the 2026 season coming off the strongest year of his career despite uneven team results. He posted career highs in innings pitched and strikeouts while earning his first All-Star selection, positioning himself as a central piece of the Rangers’ rotation moving forward.

For Texas, the update reinforces Gore's status as a foundational investment rather than a short-term addition. Jersey numbers often serve as a player's first visible connection with a new fan base, and No. 1 now belongs to the Rangers' newest rotation arm as preparations for spring training continue.