The Washington Nationals have not made the playoffs since winning the 2019 World Series. This led to some major changes in the front office for the Nationals this offseason. New Nats GM Ani Kilambi has made plenty of moves this offseason in an effort to turn around the franchise.

Now, the front office has made another move, signing a pitcher to a minor league contract, according to Michelle Margaux of SNY.

The Nats have added relief pitcher Drew Smith to a one-year deal. He will make $1.75 mllion if he makes the team, and could earn another $1.25 million in performance bonuses.

Smith was a third-round draft pick by the Detroit Tigers in 2015, signing with the Tigers and heading to the Gulf Coast League. He moved up to the Single A level before being traded in April 2017 to the Tampa Bay Rays. He would make it all the way to the Triple-A level with the franchise before being traded to the Mets in July 2017.

Smith made his MLB debut in 2018 with the Mets, pitching in 27 games with a 1-1 record and a 3.54 ERA. Still, he would miss all of the 2019 season due to Tommy John surgery. He did come back in 2020, appearing in eight games, but struggling.

Smith became a consistent part of the bullpen over the next three campaigns, including a 2022 season in which he went 3-3 with a 2.22 ERA and a 1.15 WHIP. He played in just 19 games in 2024 due to injury, and missed all of the 2025 season due to injury as well. The Mets declined his team option after the 2025 campaign, making him a free agent.

Smith does have connections to the new staff in Wahsington. Grayson Crawford, the director of pitching, has been a member of the Mets' staff for the last few years.

The Nationals are expected to finish near the bottom of the league this year. They will play their first spring training games on Saturday, playing in split-squad games against the St. Louis Cardinals and Houston Astros.