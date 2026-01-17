The Washington Nationals continue reshaping their pitching staff as the organization searches for stability and upside ahead of the 2026 season. With minor league signing activity picking up, the latest move reflects an ongoing emphasis on competition, depth, and low-risk roster flexibility. Bullpen depth remains a priority after a difficult 2025 campaign.

The Nationals signed right-hander Trevor Gott to a minor league contract, bringing the veteran reliever back to the organization for a second stint. The deal includes an invitation to major league spring training, giving Gott an opportunity to compete for a bullpen role. Moves of this nature underscore the club’s willingness to explore veteran options without committing long-term resources.

The San Diego Padres originally selected Gott in the sixth round of the 2013 MLB Draft, and he has followed a winding professional path. After showing early promise at the major league level, injuries and inconsistency slowed his momentum during his first tenure with the Nats. Since then, he has rebuilt value across multiple bullpens, providing dependable innings when healthy.

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal announced the signing on his official X account (formerly known as Twitter), sharing that the club decided to bring the veteran into camp as part of their continuous bullpen search.

The bullpen picture remains fluid. After undergoing Tommy John surgery in March 2024, Gott has spent the past two seasons working back to full strength. While his most recent minor league results were uneven, the organization believes his arm health has progressed enough to merit another evaluation at the major league level.

Washington enters spring training with open competition for relief roles after posting the league’s 29th-worst bullpen ERA last season. Depth will be tested early, and veterans on non-roster deals could factor in if younger options struggle.

For the Nationals, the signing represents calculated upside. If Gott shows durability and command, he could emerge as a low-cost contributor. If not, the organization retains flexibility as it continues searching for solutions.