With rumors surrounding the San Diego Padres on the type of moves the team will make in the offseason, there is one player who has been linked to them, as fans will see a familiar face. As the rumors around the Padres will continue throughout the offseason, the one player that could be pursued is Washington Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams.

MLB insider Jon Heyman would speak about the situation with the Nationals and how they're looking to build for the future, as shown in trading pitcher Mackenzie Gore for prospects. The same could be done for Abrams, who played for San Diego in his first season in the majors in 2022, as Heyman said he could see them making a move for Abrams.

“I've seen him connected to other teams. Certainly, he was with San Diego at one time. Could it be the Padres? I mean, that's something that A.J. Preller could possibly do. That sounds like an AJ Preller move,” Heyman said, via video from Bleacher Report Walk-Off.

What Padres would give up for Nationals' CJ Abrams

While the rumors will continue around the Padres and likely with Abrams, who batted a .257 batting average to go along with 19 home runs, 60 RBIs, and 31 stolen bases. If there is one thing for certain, it's that Washington is thinking long-term with their moves, so if San Diego were to go for him, it would take prospects.

“But the Nats are obviously thinking long term. So I do think they would like to trade CJ Abrams, because, look, they traded [Mackenzie] Gore, who also had two years to go. That's a big deal. They got five guys back. Most of them are not ready for the major leagues, or even close to ready. So they're look they're thinking long term.”

“They're not thinking about this year or even next year. So that in mind, CJ Abrams, it makes sense to be elsewhere. He does not make sense to be on the Nats.”

At any rate, it remains to be seen if the Padres make a significant push for Abrams.